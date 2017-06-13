NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

    Tue.       Wed.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.1261     1.1261

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .69        .69

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.10      15.10

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3300     2.3300

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2607     1.2607

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4685     1.4685

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2293       2293

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5247       5247

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   78.86      78.86

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  177.75     177.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  114.78     114.78

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.76¼       3.76¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.11¼       9.11¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 303.30      303.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.29        4.29 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.28        7.00½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.73¼       2.77¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .381/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .305/8         .305/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8563       .8624

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8700        8700

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6089      2.6030

 Gold Handy & Harman 1262.00    1266.40

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.800     16.935

 Lead per metric ton LME 2077.00    2097.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  17,500     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  929.00     944.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  924.20     944.50

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1321     1.1248

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   71.74      72.41

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.08       3.08 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags