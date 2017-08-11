NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9524 .9524
Eggs large white NY Doz. .92 .94
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.55 14.55
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3225 2.3255
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4149 1.4149
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6432 1.6432
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2298 2298
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5396 5396
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 79.17 79.17
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.00 168.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 97.31 97.31
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.45¾ 3.42¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.25 9.20¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 297.30 297.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.29¼ 4.30½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.44 7.85¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.93 2.91
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36¾ .36¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .9180 .9153
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000
Copper Cathode full plate 2.9103 2.9323
Gold Handy & Harman 1286.10 1284.40
Silver Handy & Harman 17.060 17.085
Lead per metric ton LME 2358.00 2367.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 984.00 982.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 989.70 985.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3312 1.3366
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.92 66.94
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.60 52.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.87 2.87
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available