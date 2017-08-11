NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9524      .9524

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .92        .94

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.55      14.55

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3225     2.3255

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4149     1.4149

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6432     1.6432

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2298       2298

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5396       5396

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   79.17      79.17

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  168.00     168.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   97.31      97.31

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.45¾       3.42¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.25        9.20¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 297.30      297.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.29¼       4.30½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.44        7.85¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.93        2.91 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .36¾         .36¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .33          .33 

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .9180       .9153

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8000        8000

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.9103      2.9323

 Gold Handy & Harman 1286.10    1284.40

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.060     17.085

 Lead per metric ton LME 2358.00    2367.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  984.00     982.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  989.70     985.90

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.3312     1.3366

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.92      66.94

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.60      52.60

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.87       2.87

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

