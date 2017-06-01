NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1384 1.1384

Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.20 14.45

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2850 2.2850

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3141 1.3030

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5243 1.5137

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2173 2173

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4932 4932

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 74.65 73.04

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 170.00 170.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 116.73 116.39

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.72½ 3.74

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.92¼ 8.91

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 294.60 293.95

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.19 4.14½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.63¾ 6.57

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.83 2.75½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .29½ .29½

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8815 .8815

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5436 2.5436

Gold Handy & Harman 1266.20 1266.20

Silver Handy & Harman 17.350 17.350

Lead per metric ton LME 2101.50 2101.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 947.00 947.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 950.30 950.30

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1901 1.1901

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.99 74.31

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.55

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.00 3.05

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

