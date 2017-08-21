NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9314      .9405

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .88        .88

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.20      14.20

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2750     2.2750

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2761     1.2761

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5096     1.5096

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2148       2148

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5220       5220

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   73.11      73.11

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  168.00     168.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  100.80     100.80

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.32        3.35 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.26¼       9.32¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 298.20      298.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  3.99½       4.06 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.30        7.53¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.68¼       2.61¾

Fats & Oils/

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .36¾         .36¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .327/8         .327/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .9545       .9504

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8400        8000

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.9269      2.9301

 Gold Handy & Harman 1292.90    1285.15

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.055     17.050

 Lead per metric ton LME 2389.00    2457.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  982.00     985.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  982.40     982.40

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.4137     1.3988

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.61      65.67

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.60      52.60

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.89       2.89

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

