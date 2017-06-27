NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue. Mon.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0775 1.0775

Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.30 16.30

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2100 2.2100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2047 1.2047

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4346 1.4346

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2139 2139

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4838 4838

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 86.50 86.50

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 119.75 119.75

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.60¼ 3.60

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.86¼ 8.81¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 296.10 296.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.48¼ 4.45

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.91 7.83¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.66½ 2.62¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .303/8 .303/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8413 .8472

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6175 2.6189

Gold Handy & Harman 1249.55 1245.25

Silver Handy & Harman 16.595 16.580

Lead per metric ton LME 2237.00 2186.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 920.00 922.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 918.70 916.60

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2346 1.2359

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 67.36 66.59

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.55

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.98 2.98

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

