NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0846 1.0846

Eggs large white NY Doz. .74 .72

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.30 14.30

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2625 2.2150

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2899 1.2899

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5005 1.5005

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2281 2281

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5794 5794

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.56 71.56

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 170.00 170.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 111.78 111.78

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.76¼ 3.74½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.28¼ 9.28¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 303.30 303.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.17½ 4.14½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.56 6.39¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.67½ 2.64¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30½ .30½

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8735 .8812

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5674 2.5749

Gold Handy & Harman 1252.55 1260.20

Silver Handy & Harman 17.070 17.090

Lead per metric ton LME 2088.00 2102.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 940.00 954.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 947.30 950.30

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2006 1.1933

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.78 74.48

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.20 3.20

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

