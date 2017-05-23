NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue. Mon.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0846 1.0846
Eggs large white NY Doz. .72 .70
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.35 14.35
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2150 2.2150
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3121 1.3121
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5185 1.5185
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2281 2260
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5794 5118
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 70.83 70.83
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 170.00 168.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 110.61 110.61
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74½ 3.80
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.28¼ 9.363/8
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 304.80 304.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.14½ 4.19¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.39¼ 6.30¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.64¼ 2.74¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .311/8 .311/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8812 .8790
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5749 2.5382
Gold Handy & Harman 1260.20 1258.85
Silver Handy & Harman 17.090 17.150
Lead per metric ton LME 2102.00 2088.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 954.00 939.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 950.30 950.30
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1933 1.1652
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.48 75.67
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.21 2.21
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available