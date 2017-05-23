NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

    Tue.       Mon.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0846     1.0846

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .72        .70

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.35      14.35

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2150     2.2150

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3121     1.3121

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5185     1.5185

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2281       2260

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5794       5118

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   70.83      70.83

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  170.00     168.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  110.61     110.61

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.74½       3.80 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.28¼       9.363/8

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 304.80      304.80

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.14½       4.19¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.39¼       6.30¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.64¼       2.74¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37½         .37½

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .311/8         .311/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8812       .8790

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8800        8800

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5749      2.5382

 Gold Handy & Harman 1260.20    1258.85

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.090     17.150

 Lead per metric ton LME 2102.00    2088.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  17,500     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  954.00     939.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  950.30     950.30

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1933     1.1652

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   74.48      75.67

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.21       2.21 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags