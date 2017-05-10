NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9912      .9912

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .67        .67

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.30      14.30

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1325     2.1325

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3495     1.3495

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5402     1.5402

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2123       2123

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4711       4711

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   68.33      68.33

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  176.63     176.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  100.95     100.95

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.71¾       3.64½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.45¼       9.49 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 315.00      315.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.16¾       4.14½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.56        6.56 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.67¾       2.67¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37¾         .37¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .31          .31 

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8500       .8522

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   9150        9150

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.4928      2.4792

 Gold Handy & Harman 1222.95    1220.40

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.225     16.115

 Lead per metric ton LME 2182.00    2159.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  906.00     903.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  909.90     900.90

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1938     1.1697

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.24      74.06

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.45      52.45

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.03       3.03 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

