NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri. Thu.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1562 1.1562

Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.15 15.15

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3300 2.3300

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2547 1.2547

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4672 1.4672

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2293 2277

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5247 5204

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 78.02 78.02

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 180.00 180.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 118.37 118.37

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.86¾ 3.87¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.21½ 9.18

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 307.60 307.60

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.40¾ 4.44¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.06½ 7.04¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.77¼ 2.55

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .305/8 .305/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8629 .8633

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5625 2.5289

Gold Handy & Harman 1266.55 1273.10

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Silver Handy & Harman 17.215 17.450

Lead per metric ton LME 2065.50 2055.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 939.00 945.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 940.30 947.60

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1169 1.1042

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.96 73.79

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.94 2.94

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags