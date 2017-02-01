NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  n.a.        n.a. 

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .88        .88

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.95      13.95

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2575     2.3100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4942     1.4942

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6957     1.6957

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2436       2436

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5300       5300

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   66.57      66.57

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  150.50     150.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   86.15      86.15

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.73¼       3.64¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.24¾      10.12½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.60      332.60

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.33¾       4.20 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.39        6.27½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.85¾       2.79¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38          .38 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .32¼         .32¼

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8257       .8196

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7450        7450

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6856      2.6565

 Gold Handy & Harman 1203.65    1212.80

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.460     17.545

 Lead per metric ton LME 2355.00    2320.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  994.00     991.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  999.80     996.50

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2917     1.2557

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.81      73.81

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   50.00      50.00

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.00       3.00 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Tags