NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. n a. .85
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.00 14.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2575 2.2575
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4590 1.4957
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6482 1.6881
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2436
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5300
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 68.89 68.79
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 150.50 150.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 87.64 87.64
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid n.a. 3.72½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow n.a. 10.25
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton n.a. 330.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft n.a. 4.34½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. n.a. 6.48¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better n.a. 2.90
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. n.a. .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. n.a. .33
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8202 .8246
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7450
Copper Cathode full plate n.a. 2.6901
Gold Handy & Harman 1226.75 1221.95
Silver Handy & Harman 17.665 17.550
Lead per metric ton LME 2294.00 2351.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1012.00 1004.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1014.10 999.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2623 1.2917
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.16 74.08
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.00 3.10
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available