NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. n a. .85

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.00 14.00

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2575 2.2575

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4590 1.4957

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6482 1.6881

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2436

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5300

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 68.89 68.79

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 150.50 150.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 87.64 87.64

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid n.a. 3.72½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow n.a. 10.25

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton n.a. 330.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft n.a. 4.34½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. n.a. 6.48¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better n.a. 2.90

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. n.a. .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. n.a. .33

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8202 .8246

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7450

Copper Cathode full plate n.a. 2.6901

Gold Handy & Harman 1226.75 1221.95

Silver Handy & Harman 17.665 17.550

Lead per metric ton LME 2294.00 2351.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1012.00 1004.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1014.10 999.60

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2623 1.2917

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.16 74.08

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.00 3.10

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

