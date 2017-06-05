NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0846     1.0846

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .75        .75

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.25      14.20

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2625     2.2625

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2738     1.2866

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4849     1.4970

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2277       2277

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5204       5204

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   75.63      74.27

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  170.00     170.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  113.01     115.13

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.77        3.76¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.02        9.01¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 297.40      293.50

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.19½       4.19½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.74        6.68¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.66¼       2.61 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37½         .37½

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .291/8         .291/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8892       .8754

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8800        8800

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5216      2.5565

 Gold Handy & Harman 1279.95    1274.95

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.545     17.515

 Lead per metric ton LME 2072.00    2083.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  17,500     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  950.00     932.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  957.60     953.40

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1371     1.1541

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.61      74.03

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.84       2.93 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags