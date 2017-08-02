NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9824      .9824

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .96        .96

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.40      14.40

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3000     2.2875

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3687     1.3687

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5989     1.5989

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2366       2366

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5527       5527

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   80.12      80.27

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  168.25     168.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  102.49     102.49

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.55        3.52½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.49½       9.43¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 309.30      309.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.50¾       4.51¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.52¼       7.68 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.14½       3.00¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37          .37 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .33¼         .33¼

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8558       .8636

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8000        8000

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.8577      2.8788

 Gold Handy & Harman 1269.60    1260.95

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.720     16.735

 Lead per metric ton LME 2299.00    2312.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  940.00     941.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  953.80     949.50

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2561     1.2709

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   68.86      68.16

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.70      52.70

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.75       2.75

