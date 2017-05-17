NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0425 1.0425

Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.20 14.30

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2150 2.1325

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3159 1.3244

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5212 1.5231

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2260 2260

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5118 5118

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.99 70.83

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 168.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 106.85 104.59

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.76½ 3.72¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.55¾ 9.51¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 312.50 308.00

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.12 4.09¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.31 6.49¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.65½ 2.55¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .311/8 .311/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8615 .8615

Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5336 2.5336

Gold Handy & Harman 1234.20 1234.20

Silver Handy & Harman 16.725 16.725

Lead per metric ton LME 2131.50 2131.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 939.00 939.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 937.00 937.00

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1650 1.1650

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.37 78.34

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.23 3.27

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

