NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .8567      .8567

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .62        .62

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.85      13.85

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2025     2.2025

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4851     1.4851

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6708     1.6708

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2373       2373

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5207       5207

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   70.74      70.74

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  160.50     160.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   89.95      89.95

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.64        3.65½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.08½      10.06½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 328.30      329.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.21¼       4.28 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.33¾       6.33¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.11¾       3.13¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .387/8         .387/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .303/8         .303/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8536       .8495

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7950        7950

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.7169      2.7105

 Gold Handy & Harman 1253.65    1247.90

 Silver Handy & Harman  18.375     18.135

 Lead per metric ton LME 2269.50    2290.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1027.00    1014.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1028.70    1011.90

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2884     1.2972

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   72.87      72.39

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   51.60      51.60

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.60       2.60 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

