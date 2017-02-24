NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.
Fri. Thu.
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .8567 .8567
Eggs large white NY Doz. .62 .62
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.85 13.85
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2025 2.2025
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4851 1.4851
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6708 1.6708
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 70.74 70.74
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 160.50 160.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.95 89.95
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.64 3.65½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.08½ 10.06½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 328.30 329.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.21¼ 4.28
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.33¾ 6.33¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.11¾ 3.13¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .387/8 .387/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .303/8 .303/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8536 .8495
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7950 7950
Copper Cathode full plate 2.7169 2.7105
Gold Handy & Harman 1253.65 1247.90
Silver Handy & Harman 18.375 18.135
Lead per metric ton LME 2269.50 2290.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1027.00 1014.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1028.70 1011.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2884 1.2972
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.87 72.39
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 51.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.60 2.60
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available