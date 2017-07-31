NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9824 .9824
Eggs large white NY Doz. .96 .96
Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.00 15.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2875 2.2875
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3357 1.3357
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5662 1.5662
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2219
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 5164
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 81.41 81.41
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 167.50 167.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 104.32 104.32
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.60¾ 3.62¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.74½ 9.80¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 322.50 322.50
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.59½ 4.66
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.95½ 7.95½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.84¼ 2.90¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .337/8 .337/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8581 .8722
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000
Copper Cathode full plate 2.8498 2.8688
Gold Handy & Harman 1267.55 1264.90
Silver Handy & Harman 16.620 16.685
Lead per metric ton LME 2281.00 2296.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 938.00 927.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 936.60 936.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2545 1.2722
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 67.46 67.19
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.70 52.70
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.92 2.92
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available