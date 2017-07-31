NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9824      .9824

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .96        .96

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.00      15.00

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2875     2.2875

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3357     1.3357

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5662     1.5662

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2219       2219

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5164       5164

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   81.41      81.41

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  167.50     167.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  104.32     104.32

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.60¾       3.62¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.74½       9.80¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 322.50      322.50

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.59½       4.66 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.95½       7.95½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.84¼       2.90¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37          .37 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .337/8         .337/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8581       .8722

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8000        8000

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.8498      2.8688

 Gold Handy & Harman 1267.55    1264.90

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.620     16.685

 Lead per metric ton LME 2281.00    2296.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  938.00     927.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  936.60     936.60

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2545     1.2722

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   67.46      67.19

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.70      52.70

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.92       2.92

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

