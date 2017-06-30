NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0775 1.0775
Eggs large white NY Doz. .76 .76
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.60 16.60
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1500 2.1500
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2114 1.2114
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4477 1.4477
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2139 2139
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4838 4838
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 88.44 88.44
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 123.86 123.86
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.72½ 3.60¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.17¼ 8.90½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 296.40 296.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.06 4.75¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.71¾ 8.41¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.94 2.69½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .315/8 .315/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8606 .8554
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6785 2.6407
Gold Handy & Harman 1242.25 1243.50
Silver Handy & Harman 16.635 16.640
Lead per metric ton LME 2292.00 2265.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 922.00 910.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 919.00 919.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2484 1.2407
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 67.94 66.64
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.55
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.00 3.00
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available