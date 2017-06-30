NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0775     1.0775

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .76        .76

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   16.60      16.60

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1500     2.1500

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2114     1.2114

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4477     1.4477

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2139       2139

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4838       4838

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   88.44      88.44

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  172.50     172.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  123.86     123.86

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.72½       3.60¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.17¼       8.90½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 296.40      296.40

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.06        4.75¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.71¾       8.41¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.94        2.69½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37          .37 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .315/8         .315/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8606       .8554

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6785      2.6407

 Gold Handy & Harman 1242.25    1243.50

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.635     16.640

 Lead per metric ton LME 2292.00    2265.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     16,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  922.00     910.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  919.00     919.00

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2484     1.2407

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   67.94      66.64

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.55      52.55

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    3.00       3.00

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

