NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.
Wed. Tue.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .73 .73
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.60 13.60
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2700 2.2675
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4138 1.4138
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6035 1.6035
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2556 2556
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5576 5576
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 59.44 59.44
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 144.00 144.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.49 91499
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.60¼ 3.61¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.97½ 9.99¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 317.00 317.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.18¾ 4.26¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.86½ 6.81¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.81¾ 2.76½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .341/8 .341/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .7971 .7787
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7085 7085
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5590 2.5180
Gold Handy & Harman 1178.55 1189.50
Silver Handy & Harman 16.640 16.910
Lead per metric ton LME 2143.50 2060.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 977.00 973.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 972.20 978.40
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2396 1.1842
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 71.49 71.49
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 46.50 46.50
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.21 3.21
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available