Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  n.a.       n.a.  

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .73        .73

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.60      13.60

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2700     2.2675

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4138     1.4138

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6035     1.6035

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2556       2556

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5576       5576

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   59.44      59.44

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  144.00     144.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   91.49      91499

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.60¼       3.61¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.97½       9.99¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 317.00      317.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.18¾       4.26¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.86½       6.81¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.81¾       2.76½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37¾         .37¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .341/8         .341/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .7971       .7787

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7085        7085

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5590      2.5180

 Gold Handy & Harman 1178.55    1189.50

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.640     16.910

 Lead per metric ton LME 2143.50    2060.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  977.00     973.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  972.20     978.40

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2396     1.1842

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   71.49      71.49

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   46.50      46.50

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.21       3.21 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Tags