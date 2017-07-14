NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri. Thu.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0813 1.0813

Eggs large white NY Doz. .86 .85

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.60 16.60

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1100 2.1100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2441 1.2441

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4766 1.4766

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2147

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 4867

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 87.79 87.79

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 165.00 165.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 125.93 125.93

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.69¼ 3.62¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.59 9.45½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 319.40 319.40

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.00¾ 5.01¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.78 8.24½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.06 2.88¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .323/8 .323/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8667 .8513

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6770 2.6681

Gold Handy & Harman 1230.30 1218.90

Silver Handy & Harman 15.710 15.710

Lead per metric ton LME 2294.00 2310.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 918.00 914.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 920.90 904.50

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2818 1.2895

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 64.59 63.92

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.75 52.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.94 2.94

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

