NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0813 1.0813
Eggs large white NY Doz. .86 .85
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.60 16.60
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1100 2.1100
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2441 1.2441
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4766 1.4766
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2147
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 4867
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 87.79 87.79
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 165.00 165.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 125.93 125.93
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.69¼ 3.62¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.59 9.45½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 319.40 319.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.00¾ 5.01¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.78 8.24½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.06 2.88¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .323/8 .323/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8667 .8513
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6770 2.6681
Gold Handy & Harman 1230.30 1218.90
Silver Handy & Harman 15.710 15.710
Lead per metric ton LME 2294.00 2310.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 918.00 914.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 920.90 904.50
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2818 1.2895
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 64.59 63.92
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.75 52.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.94 2.94
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available