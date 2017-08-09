NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed. Tue.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9524 .9524
Eggs large white NY Doz. .95 .96
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.75 14.75
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3225 2.3000
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4104 1.4104
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6377 1.6377
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2298 2298
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5396 5396
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 80.88 80.88
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.00 168.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.84 99.84
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.57¼ 3.54¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.53¼ 9.48¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 311.00 311.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.49½ 4.47
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.19 8.16¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.91½ 2.94½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36¾ .36¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .331/8 .331/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8985 .8708
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000
Copper Cathode full plate 2.8865 2.8724
Gold Handy & Harman 1271.05 1261.80
Silver Handy & Harman 16.860 16.355
Lead per metric ton LME 2349.00 2355.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 979.00 972.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 976.10 974.50
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3031 1.2774
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.12 69.19
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.60 52.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.77 2.77
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available