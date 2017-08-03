NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu. Wed.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9824 .9824
Eggs large white NY Doz. .96 .96
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.70 14.40
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3000 2.3000
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3618 1.3687
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5874 1.5989
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2366 2366
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5527 5527
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 81.71 80.12
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.25 168.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 103.15 102.49
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.43½ 3.55
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.32½ 9.49½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 312.70 309.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.47¾ 4.50¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.43¼ 7.52¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.01¼ 3.14½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32¾ .33¼
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8636 .8558
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000
Copper Cathode full plate 2.8575 2.8577
Gold Handy & Harman 1268.10 1269.60
Silver Handy & Harman 16.615 16.720
Lead per metric ton LME 2315.00 2299.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 956.00 940.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 964.60 953.80
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2491 1.2561
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 68.71 68.86
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.70 52.70
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.77 2.75
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available