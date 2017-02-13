NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday.

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .8468 .8468

Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.30 14.30

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3525 2.3525

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4554 1.4554

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6342 1.6342

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.20 71.20

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 133.63 133.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 87.65 87.65

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.80½ 3.79½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.49¼ 10.54

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 339.10 339.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.42¼ 4.49

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.60½ 6.60¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.94¾ 2.94½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8386 .8341

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6634 2.6935

Gold Handy & Harman 1222.25 1228.30

Silver Handy & Harman 17.850 17.985

Lead per metric ton LME 2406.00 2399.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 999.00 993.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1000.30 1011.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3180 1.2990

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.94 73.37

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.05 50.05

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.93 2.93

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

