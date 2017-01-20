NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .86 .85
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.65 13.65
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3250 2.3250
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4667 1.4667
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6596 1.6596
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2436 2556
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5300 5576
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 63.43 63.43
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 144.00 144.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.73 91.73
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74¾ 3.71¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.55½ 10.58¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 347.20 347.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.28¼ 4.23½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.60½ 6.81½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.92¾ 2.88
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38¼ .38¼
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .337/8 .337/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8309 .8164
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5899 2.5947
Gold Handy & Harman 1200.55 1196.05
Silver Handy & Harman 17.010 16.885
Lead per metric ton LME 2315.00 2303.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 963.00 956.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 972.20 952.80
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2511 1.2367
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 71.46 71.21
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 46.50 46.50
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.21 3.21
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available