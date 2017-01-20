NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  n.a.       n.a.  

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .86        .85

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.65      13.65

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3250     2.3250

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4667     1.4667

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6596     1.6596

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2436       2556

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5300       5576

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   63.43      63.43

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  144.00     144.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   91.73      91.73

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.74¾       3.71¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.55½      10.58¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 347.20      347.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.28¼       4.23½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.60½       6.81½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.92¾       2.88 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38¼         .38¼

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .337/8         .337/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8309       .8164

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7450        7450

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5899      2.5947

 Gold Handy & Harman 1200.55    1196.05

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.010     16.885

 Lead per metric ton LME 2315.00    2303.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  963.00     956.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  972.20     952.80

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2511     1.2367

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   71.46      71.21

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   46.50      46.50

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.21       3.21 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

