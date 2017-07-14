NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0813     1.0813

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .86        .85

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   16.60      16.60

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1100     2.1100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2441     1.2441

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4766     1.4766

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2219       2147

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5164       4867

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   87.79      87.79

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  165.00     165.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  125.93     125.93

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.69¼       3.62¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.59        9.45½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 319.40      319.40

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.00¾       5.01¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.78        8.24½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.06        2.88¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38          .38 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .323/8         .323/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8667       .8513

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6770      2.6681

 Gold Handy & Harman 1230.30    1218.90

 Silver Handy & Harman  15.710     15.710

 Lead per metric ton LME 2294.00    2310.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     16,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  918.00     914.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  920.90     904.50

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2818     1.2895

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   64.59      63.92

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.75      52.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.94       2.94

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags