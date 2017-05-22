NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0846 1.0846
Eggs large white NY Doz. .70 .69
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.40 14.40
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2150 2.2150
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2793 1.2793
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4951 1.4951
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2260 2260
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5118 5118
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.35 71.35
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 168.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 109.21 109.21
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.80 3.77½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.363/8 9.33
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 302.50 302.50
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.19¼ 4.20¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.30¾ 6.30¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.74¾ 2.76¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .311/8 .311/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8790 .8640
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5382 2.4901
Gold Handy & Harman 1258.85 1252.00
Silver Handy & Harman 17.150 16.750
Lead per metric ton LME 2088.00 2052.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 939.00 943.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 950.30 940.20
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1652 1.1167
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.67 76.71
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.59 2.59
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available