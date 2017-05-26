NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0846 1.0846
Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.55 14.55
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2625 2.2625
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2814 1.2814
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4912 1.4912
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2281 2281
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5794 5794
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 72.47 72.47
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 170.00 170.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 110.31 110.31
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.76¼ 3.71¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.06½ 9.19½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 301.20 301.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.23¼ 4.15¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.58¾ 6.57¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.75¼ 2.73
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .301/8 .301/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8862 .8817
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5695 2.5683
Gold Handy & Harman 1265.05 1256.95
Silver Handy & Harman 17.295 17.185
Lead per metric ton LME 2059.00 2072.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 961.00 950.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 962.90 952.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1827 1.1915
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.39 74.44
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.06 3.06
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available