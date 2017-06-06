NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue. Mon.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1562 1.1562
Eggs large white NY Doz. .74 .75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.25 14.25
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2625 2.2625
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2619 1.2738
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4692 1.4849
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2277 2277
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5204 5204
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 76.54 75.63
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 180.00 170.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 113.95 113.01
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.79¼ 3.77
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.03½ 9.02
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 301.60 297.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.25¾ 4.19½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.08¾ 6.74
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.84¼ 2.66¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .291/8 .291/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8897 .8892
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5339 2.5216
Gold Handy & Harman 1293.50 1279.95
Silver Handy & Harman 17.710 17.545
Lead per metric ton LME 2068.00 2072.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 960.00 950.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 963.30 957.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1223 1.1371
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.26 73.61
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.91 2.84
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available