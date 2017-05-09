NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue. Mon.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9912 .9912
Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.40 14.40
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3263 1.3263
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5195 1.5195
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2123 2123
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4711 4711
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 66.60 66.60
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 176.63 176.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.02 95.02
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.64½ 3.64
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.49 9.39¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 310.10 310.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.14½ 4.18½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.56 6.49¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.67¾ 2.70½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .311/8 .311/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8522 .8649
Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150
Copper Cathode full plate 2.4792 2.5085
Gold Handy & Harman 1220.40 1229.80
Silver Handy & Harman 16.115 16.240
Lead per metric ton LME 2159.50 2190.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 903.00 912.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 900.90 919.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1697 1.1688
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.06 73.89
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.03 3.03
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available