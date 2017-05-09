NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

    Tue.       Mon.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9912      .9912

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .67        .67

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.40      14.40

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1325     2.1325

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3263     1.3263

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5195     1.5195

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2123       2123

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4711       4711

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   66.60      66.60

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  176.63     176.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   95.02      95.02

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.64½       3.64 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.49        9.39¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 310.10      310.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.14½       4.18½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.56        6.49¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.67¾       2.70½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37¾         .37¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .311/8         .311/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8522       .8649

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   9150        9150

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.4792      2.5085

 Gold Handy & Harman 1220.40    1229.80

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.115     16.240

 Lead per metric ton LME 2159.50    2190.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  903.00     912.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  900.90     919.60

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1697     1.1688

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   74.06      73.89

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.45      52.45

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.03       3.03 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

