NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0196 1.0196

Eggs large white NY Doz. .96 .94

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.90 14.90

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2875 2.2875

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2955 1.2955

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5400 1.5400

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2219

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 5164

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 82.55 82.55

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 167.50 167.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 106.68 106.68

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.62¼ 3.60

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.75¾ 9.68

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 320.30 320.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.64¾ 4.67¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.91½ 7.85

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.91¾ 2.90½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8672 .8602

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000

Copper Cathode full plate 2.8294 2.7894

Gold Handy & Harman 1261.10 1248.10

Silver Handy & Harman 16.590 16.480

Lead per metric ton LME 2284.00 2266.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 931.00 920.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 923.20 919.50

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2722 1.2811

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 67.46 66.19

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.70 52.70

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.92 2.92

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

