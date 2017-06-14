NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1261 1.1261

Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.65 15.65

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2300 2.3300

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2650 1.2650

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4864 1.4864

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2293 2293

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5247 5247

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 80.63 80.63

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 177.75 177.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 114.74 114.74

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.82 3.76¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.11¾ 9.11¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 303.00 303.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.38 4.29

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.37½ 7.28

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.72½ 2.73¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30¾ .30¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8513 .8563

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5667 2.6089

Gold Handy & Harman 1275.50 1262.00

Silver Handy & Harman 17.175 16.800

Lead per metric ton LME 2036.00 2077.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 942.00 929.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 951.90 924.20

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1049 1.1321

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 70.68 71.74

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.01 3.01

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

