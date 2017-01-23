NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday.
Mon. Fri.
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .86 .86
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.65 13.65
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3250 2.3250
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4770 1.4770
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6717 1.6717
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2436 2436
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5300 5300
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 63.70 63.70
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 144.00 144.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.17 93.17
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74½ 3.74¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.45¾ 10.55½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 346.70 346.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.33¼ 4.28¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.57¼ 6.60½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.90 2.92¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .335/8 .335/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8341 .8309
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5881 2.5899
Gold Handy & Harman 1212.85 1200.55
Silver Handy & Harman 17.195 17.010
Lead per metric ton LME 2309.00 2315.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 981.00 963.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 976.10 972.20
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2407 1.2511
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.02 71.46
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 46.50
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.21 3.21
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available