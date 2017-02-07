NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday.
Tue. Mon.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .76 .79
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.90 13.90
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2575 2.2575
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4597 1.4997
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6497 1.6497
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5270
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 69.75 69.75
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 133.63 133.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 87.37 87.37
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.73½ 3.68¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.37¾ 10.31
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 329.80 329.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.30¾ 4.22½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.45¼ 6.48¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.90½ 2.96¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32¾ .32¾
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8218 .8202
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6243 2.6470
Gold Handy & Harman 1231.00 1226.75
Silver Handy & Harman 17.740 17.665
Lead per metric ton LME 2325.50 2294.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1007.00 1012.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1014.10 1014.10
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2539 1.2623
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.78 73.16
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.92 2.92
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available