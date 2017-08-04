NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri. Thu.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9824 .9824

Eggs large white NY Doz. .96 .96

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.70 14.70

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3000 2.3000

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3918 1.3918

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6206 1.6206

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2298 2366

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5396 5527

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 81.71 81.71

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.25 168.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 103.15 103.15

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.52½ 3.43½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.31¾ 9.32½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 309.80 309.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.44¾ 4.47¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.46¼ 7.43¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.03¾ 3.01¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32¾ .33¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8579 .8636

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000

Copper Cathode full plate 2.8529 2.8575

Gold Handy & Harman 1257.70 1268.10

Silver Handy & Harman 16.280 16.615

Lead per metric ton LME 2342.00 2315.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 966.00 956.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 969.00 964.60

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2718 1.2491

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 68.17 68.71

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.70 52.70

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.78 2.78

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

