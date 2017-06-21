NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0779     1.0779

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .74        .72

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   16.30      16.30

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2100     2.2300

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2334     1.2334

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4635     1.4635

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2278       2278

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5272       5272

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   87.54      87.54

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  172.50     172.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  114.79     114.79

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.67¾       3.70 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.93¾       9.01¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 301.90      301.90

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.59¾       4.67½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.68¾       7.76¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.59¾       2.62¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .381/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .31          .31 

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8568       .8443

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8700        8700

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5733      2.5794

 Gold Handy & Harman 1242.50    1242.20

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.395     16.445

 Lead per metric ton LME 2118.00    2113.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  917.00     921.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  927.00     921.50

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1616     1.1498

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   65.87      67.21

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.87       2.87 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

