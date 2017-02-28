NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday.

Tue. Mon.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .8612 .8612

Eggs large white NY Doz. .62 .62

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.55 13.55

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2025 2.2025

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4398 1.4398

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6231 1.6646

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 68.36 68.36

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 156.50 156.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.37 95.37

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.66¾ 3.60¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.20 10.06

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 331.60 331.60

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.09¾ 4.08¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.30¼ 6.28¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.12 3.13½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30½ .30½

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8654 .8513

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7950 7950

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6883 2.6674

Gold Handy & Harman 1255.60 1257.25

Silver Handy & Harman 18.445 18.475

Lead per metric ton LME 2257.00 2231.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1029.00 1033.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1031.00 1038.90

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2761 1.2799

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.85 72.69

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 51.60

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.44 2.44

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

