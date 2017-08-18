NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9405 .9405
Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .88
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.20 14.20
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2750 2.2750
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3076 1.3076
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5365 1.5365
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2252 2252
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5258 5258
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 75.59 75.59
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.00 168.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.54 99.54
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.35 3.33½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.32¾ 9.28
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 297.10 297.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.06 4.04
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.53¾ 7.55¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.61¾¼ 2.63¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36¾ .36¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32½ .32½
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .9504 .9411
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000
Copper Cathode full plate 2.9301 2.9178
Gold Handy & Harman 1295.80 1285.15
Silver Handy & Harman 17.055 17.050
Lead per metric ton LME 2457.00 2395.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 985.00 975.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 982.40 981.70
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3988 1.3652
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 65.67 65.36
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.60 52.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.88 2.88
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available