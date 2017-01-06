NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .73 .75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.40 13.40
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2675 2.2675
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3877 1.3877
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5814 1.5814
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2583 2583
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5645 5645
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 55.80 55.80
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.63 149.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.62 93.62
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.58 3.61¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.80¾ 9.98½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 322.70 322.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.23¼ 4.26¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.72¾ 6.70¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.78 2.91½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33¾ .33¾
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .7753 .7715
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7085 7350
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5450 2.4948
Gold Handy & Harman 1175.85 1176.70
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
Silver Handy & Harman 16.480 16.665
Lead per metric ton LME 2056.00 2026.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 959.00 967.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 966.50 972.10
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1831 1.1475
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.21 72.41
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 48.05 48.05
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.30 3.30
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available