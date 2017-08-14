NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9405 .9405

Eggs large white NY Doz. .90 .92

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.30 14.30

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3225 2.3255

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3816 1.3816

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6068 1.6068

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2298 2298

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5396 5396

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 78.25 78.25

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.00 168.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.71 99.71

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.45¾ 3.45¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.18¼ 9.25

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 301.00 301.00

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.31 4.29¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.40 7.44

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.92 2.93

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36¾ .36¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .327/8 .327/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .9255 .9180

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000

Copper Cathode full plate 2.8817 2.9103

Gold Handy & Harman 1282.30 1286.10

Silver Handy & Harman 17.110 17.060

Lead per metric ton LME 2322.50 2358.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 968.00 984.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 974.90 989.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3092 1.3312

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.32 66.92

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.60 52.60

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.91 2.91

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Angry
0
Sad
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Love
0

Tags