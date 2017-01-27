NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  n.a.        n.a. 

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .88        .88

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.75      13.75

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3100     2.3100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5161     1.5161

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.7055     1.7055

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2436       2436

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5300       5300

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   64.66      64.66

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  159.00     159.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   90.09      90.09

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.67½       3.68¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.37¼      10.37½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 341.40      341.40

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.20½       4.27 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.38½       6.38½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.90¼       2.90¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37¾         .37¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .33          .33 

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8334       .8386

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7450        7450

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6715      2.6611

 Gold Handy & Harman 1184.85    1189.70

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.070     16.725

 Lead per metric ton LME 2390.00    2379.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  965.00     972.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  979.40     977.90

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2765     1.2582

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.04      72.56

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   50.00      50.00

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.42       3.42 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Tags