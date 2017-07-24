NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0196     1.0196

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .92        .92

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.80      15.80

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2075     2.2075

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3278     1.3278

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5600     1.5600

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2219       2219

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5164       5164

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   83.60      83.60

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  168.75     168.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  117.07     117.07

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.65¼       3.68¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.72½       9.84 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 331.20      331.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.78¾       4.89¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.40½       8.40¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.03¾       3.10¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .381/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .33          .33 

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8622       .8608

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.7221      2.6897

 Gold Handy & Harman 1255.55    1248.55

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.485     16.430

 Lead per metric ton LME 2212.00    2200.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  937.00     937.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  929.40     934.70

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2509     1.2414

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.18      66.35

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.70      52.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    3.03       3.03

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

