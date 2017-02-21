NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday.
Tue. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .8567 .8567
Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.95 13.95
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2400 2.2400
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4624 1.4624
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6403 1.6403
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 74.28 74.28
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 160.50 161.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 90.30 90.30
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.72¼ 3.71¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.21¼ 10.27½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 336.60 336.60
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.26 4.31¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.24¼ 6.30
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.96½ 3.00¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .387/8 .387/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31¼ .31¼
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8518 .8518
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600
Copper Cathode full plate 2.7223 2.7282
Gold Handy & Harman 1233.20 1241.95
Silver Handy & Harman 18.045 18.060
Lead per metric ton LME 2275.00 2273.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 988.00 1010.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1006.00 1006.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2974 1.2863
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 71.94 71.84
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 50.05
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.75 2.75
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available