NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1562 1.1562

Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .72

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.95 14.95

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3300 2.3300

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2570 1.2570

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4661 1.4661

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2277 2277

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5204 5204

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 77.32 77.32

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 180.00 180.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 115.74 115.74

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.87¾ 3.86¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.18 9.10¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 305.90 305.90

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.44¼ 4.34¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.04¼ 6.95½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.55 2.74½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .297/8 .297/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8633 .8586

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5289 2.5130

Gold Handy & Harman 1273.10 1291.00

Silver Handy & Harman 17.450 17.625

Lead per metric ton LME 2055.00 2080.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 945.00 949.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 947.60 947.60

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1042 1.1248

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.79 73.03

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.99 2.99

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

