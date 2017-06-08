NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu. Wed.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1562 1.1562
Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .72
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.95 14.95
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3300 2.3300
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2570 1.2570
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4661 1.4661
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2277 2277
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5204 5204
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 77.32 77.32
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 180.00 180.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 115.74 115.74
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.87¾ 3.86¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.18 9.10¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 305.90 305.90
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.44¼ 4.34¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.04¼ 6.95½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.55 2.74½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .297/8 .297/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8633 .8586
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5289 2.5130
Gold Handy & Harman 1273.10 1291.00
Silver Handy & Harman 17.450 17.625
Lead per metric ton LME 2055.00 2080.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 945.00 949.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 947.60 947.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1042 1.1248
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.79 73.03
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.99 2.99
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available