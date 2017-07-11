NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue. Mon.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0813 1.0813

Eggs large white NY Doz. .81 .79

Flour hard winter KC cwt 18.20 18.20

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1000 2.1000

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2564 1.2564

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4896 1.4896

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2147 2147

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4867 4867

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 87.84 87.84

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 165.00 172.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 126.71 126.71

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.94¾ 3.95

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.99¼ 9.99¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 339.70 339.70

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.43 5.40

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.71¾ 8.62½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.80 2.78

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8681 .8708

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6216 2.6348

Gold Handy & Harman 1211.05 1211.90

Silver Handy & Harman 15.705 15.577

Lead per metric ton LME 2267.50 2270.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 891.00 895.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 896.00 899.30

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2586 1.2600

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 65.64 65.26

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.75 52.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.91 2.91

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

