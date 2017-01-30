NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday.
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .88
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.70 1370
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3100 2.3100
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4964 1.4964
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6860 1.6860
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2436 2436
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5300 5300
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 64.89 64.89
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 159.00 159.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.65 91.65
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.62¾ 3.67½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.10¾ 10.37¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 341.40 341.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.14 4.20½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.29½ 6.38½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.78¾ 2.90¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32¾ .32¾
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8334 .8334
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6715 2.6715
Gold Handy & Harman 1184.85 1184.85
Silver Handy & Harman 17.070 17.070
Lead per metric ton LME 2390.00 2390.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 965.00 965.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 979.40 979.40
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2765 1.2765
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.17 73.04
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.29 3.29
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available