NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday.

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .88

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.70 1370

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3100 2.3100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4964 1.4964

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6860 1.6860

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2436 2436

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5300 5300

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 64.89 64.89

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 159.00 159.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.65 91.65

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.62¾ 3.67½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.10¾ 10.37¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 341.40 341.40

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.14 4.20½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.29½ 6.38½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.78¾ 2.90¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32¾ .32¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8334 .8334

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6715 2.6715

Gold Handy & Harman 1184.85 1184.85

Silver Handy & Harman 17.070 17.070

Lead per metric ton LME 2390.00 2390.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 965.00 965.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 979.40 979.40

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2765 1.2765

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.17 73.04

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.29 3.29

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

