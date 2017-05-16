NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

    Tue.       Mon.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0425     1.0425

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .67        .67

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.30      14.30

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1325     2.1325

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3244     1.3244

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5231     1.5231

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2260       2260

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5118       5118

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   70.83      70.83

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  168.75     176.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  104.59     104.59

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.72¾       3.72¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.51¼       9.40¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 308.00      308.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.09¼       4.08¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.49¾       6.50 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.55¾       2.56¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .381/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .311/8         .311/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8615       .8527

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   9150        9150

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5336      2.5037

 Gold Handy & Harman 1234.20    1233.30

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.725     16.655

 Lead per metric ton LME 2131.50    2165.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  17,500     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  939.00     937.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  937.00     928.70

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1650     1.1711

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   78.34      81.76

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.27       3.27 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

