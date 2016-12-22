NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.

    Thu.       Wed.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  109.75     109.75

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.33       1.33

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   12.90      12.90

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3700     2.3700

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4071     1.4071

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5994     1.5994

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2563       2563

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5595       5595

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   52.21      52.21

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  149.63     149.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   89.54      89.54

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.45¼       3.47¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.89½      10.01¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 318.00      318.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  3.87        3.89½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.50        6.54½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.73        2.91¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38½         .38½

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .34¾         .34¾

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .7849       .7812

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7350        7350

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.4939      2.4880

 Gold Handy & Harman 1131.35    1133.65

 Silver Handy & Harman  15.920     15.960

 Lead per metric ton LME 2168.00    2183.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  906.00     912.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  907.40     914.40

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1813     1.1861

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   68.96      69.13

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   48.05      48.05

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.48       3.48 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Tags