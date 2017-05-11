NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu. Wed.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9912 .9912
Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.50 14.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3315 1.3315
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5214 1.5214
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2123 2123
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4711 4711
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 70.08 70.08
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 176.63 176.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.30 99.30
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.67¼ 3.71¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.41¼ 9.45¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 313.20 313.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.18¾ 4.16¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.58¼ 6.56
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.72¼ 2.67¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30¾ .30¾
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8481 .8500
Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5001 2.4928
Gold Handy & Harman 1223.15 1222.95
Silver Handy & Harman 16.230 16.225
Lead per metric ton LME 2175.00 2182.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,000 17,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 911.00 906.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 909.90 909.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1756 1.1938
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.02 73.24
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.11 3.11
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available