NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9912 .9912

Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.50 14.50

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3315 1.3315

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5214 1.5214

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2123 2123

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4711 4711

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 70.08 70.08

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 176.63 176.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.30 99.30

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.67¼ 3.71¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.41¼ 9.45¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 313.20 313.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.18¾ 4.16¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.58¼ 6.56

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.72¼ 2.67¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30¾ .30¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8481 .8500

Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5001 2.4928

Gold Handy & Harman 1223.15 1222.95

Silver Handy & Harman 16.230 16.225

Lead per metric ton LME 2175.00 2182.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,000 17,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 911.00 906.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 909.90 909.90

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1756 1.1938

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.02 73.24

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.11 3.11

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

