NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed. Tue.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0813 1.0813
Eggs large white NY Doz. .82 .81
Flour hard winter KC cwt 18.00 18.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1100 2.1000
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2526 1.2526
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4856 1.4856
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2147 2147
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4867 4867
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 87.51 87.72
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 165.00 165.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 128.04 125.48
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.78½ 3.94¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.90¾ 9.99¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 340.20 340.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.27 5.43
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.57¾ 8.71¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.90 2.80
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .331/8 .331/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8522 .8681
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6284 2.6216
Gold Handy & Harman 1218.80 1211.05
Silver Handy & Harman 15.905 15.705
Lead per metric ton LME 2292.00 2267.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 919.00 891.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 916.30 896.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2570 1.2586
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 65.49 65.64
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.75 52.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.99 2.99
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available