NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0813 1.0813

Eggs large white NY Doz. .82 .81

Flour hard winter KC cwt 18.00 18.00

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1100 2.1000

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2526 1.2526

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4856 1.4856

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2147 2147

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4867 4867

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 87.51 87.72

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 165.00 165.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 128.04 125.48

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.78½ 3.94¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.90¾ 9.99¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 340.20 340.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.27 5.43

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.57¾ 8.71¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.90 2.80

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .331/8 .331/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8522 .8681

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6284 2.6216

Gold Handy & Harman 1218.80 1211.05

Silver Handy & Harman 15.905 15.705

Lead per metric ton LME 2292.00 2267.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 919.00 891.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 916.30 896.00

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2570 1.2586

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 65.49 65.64

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.75 52.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.99 2.99

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags