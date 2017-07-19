NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0625     1.0625

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .92        .88

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   16.05      16.05

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2075     2.1100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2958     1.2958

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5301     1.5301

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2219       2219

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5164       5164

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   85.90      85.90

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  168.75     168.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  121.41     121.41

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.72½       3.67 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.69¾       9.59½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 325.00      325.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.93        4.93¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.55½       8.60½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.96        3.00¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37          .37 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .323/8         .323/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8558       .8622

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6944      2.7058

 Gold Handy & Harman 1242.15    1240.75

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.275     16.265

 Lead per metric ton LME 2245.50    2302.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  925.00     927.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  921.60     927.70

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2559   

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.15      66.22

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.75      52.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    3.09       3.09

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

