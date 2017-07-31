NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9824 .9824

Eggs large white NY Doz. .96 .96

Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.00 15.00

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2875 2.2875

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3357 1.3357

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5662 1.5662

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2219

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 5164

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 81.41 81.41

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 167.50 167.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 104.32 104.32

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.60¾ 3.62¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.74½ 9.80¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 322.50 322.50

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.59½ 4.66

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.95½ 7.95½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.84¼ 2.90¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .337/8 .337/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8581 .8722

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000

Copper Cathode full plate 2.8498 2.8688

Gold Handy & Harman 1267.55 1264.90

Silver Handy & Harman 16.620 16.685

Lead per metric ton LME 2281.00 2296.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 938.00 927.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 936.60 936.60

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2545 1.2722

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 67.46 67.19

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.70 52.70

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.92 2.92

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags